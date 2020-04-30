Kylie Jenner is Celebrating Travis Scott’s Birthday with Some of her Favourite Father-Daughter Snaps

It’s Travis Scott’s 28th birthday today and Kylie Jenner has penned one of the sweetest messages to the music star.

Kylie shared a heartwarming slideshow to celebrate the daddy of the year, Travis on his birthday. One of the photos featured Travis smiling as he played with his daughter in her playroom, another showed a red carpet image of Travis, Stormi with her Kylie on his Netflix premiere last year.

Kylie also shared an adorable video of Travis and Stormi as she said ‘Dada’ and they snuggled each other, and another father and daughter moment, in their Italian yacht getaway for Kylie’s 22nd birthday. A never-before-seen photo of Kylie at the hospital with newborn Stormi cuddled next to her as Travis looked on, was also included

Read her ardent birthday note below:

DADA 🤍 happy birthday to daddy of the year! i’m slowly but surely starting to accept the fact that storm is a daddy’s girl. 😫 but whatever. we went half on greatness! the most beautiful, smart, loving and funny little baby. the best gift. ok i’m crying. love you forever! @travisscott

Check out the lovely family photo of the lovely parents with their adorable daughter.

Photo Credit: kyliejenner