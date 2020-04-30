Connect with us

Movies & TV Music Scoop Sweet Spot

Kylie Jenner is Celebrating Travis Scott's Birthday with Some of her Favourite Father-Daughter Snaps

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

It's Here! WATCH Another Episode of MTV Shuga's "Alone Together" Mini-Series

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Kunle Afolayan is Introducing Aspiring Filmmakers to the Exceptional World of Filmmaking | WATCH

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Birthday Girl Jemima Osunde is Painting the Town Red from her Couch

BN TV Movies & TV

#ThrowbackThursday: Watch this recap for Season 1 of the “Gulder Ultimate Search”

Movies & TV Scoop

Everything We Know About Netflix's Next African Original & Street Dance Drama 'JIVA!'

Movies & TV Scoop

Nigerians will Always Remember Irrfan Khan for these 6 Exceptional Movies

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Dodos Transformed herself into some of our Favourite 90s Nollywood Actresses | Watch to see the Amazing Result

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Your First Look at Mike Bamiloye's Biopic "The Train: The Journey of Faith" | WATCH

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

The Naked Convos Set to Launch New Web Series "My Name Is A-Zed" | WATCH the Teaser

Movies & TV

Kylie Jenner is Celebrating Travis Scott’s Birthday with Some of her Favourite Father-Daughter Snaps

BellaNaija.com

Published

7 seconds ago

 on

It’s Travis Scott’s 28th birthday today and Kylie Jenner has penned one of the sweetest messages to the music star.

Kylie shared a heartwarming slideshow to celebrate the daddy of the year, Travis on his birthday. One of the photos featured Travis smiling as he played with his daughter in her playroom, another showed a red carpet image of Travis, Stormi with her Kylie on his Netflix premiere last year.

Kylie also shared an adorable video of Travis and Stormi as she said ‘Dada’ and they snuggled each other, and another father and daughter moment, in their Italian yacht getaway for Kylie’s 22nd birthday. A never-before-seen photo of Kylie at the hospital with newborn Stormi cuddled next to her as Travis looked on, was also included

Read her ardent birthday note below:

DADA 🤍 happy birthday to daddy of the year! i’m slowly but surely starting to accept the fact that storm is a daddy’s girl. 😫 but whatever. we went half on greatness! the most beautiful, smart, loving and funny little baby. the best gift. ok i’m crying. love you forever! @travisscott

Check out the lovely family photo of the lovely parents with their adorable daughter.

Photo Credit: kyliejenner

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Do you want to win that job or contract? Sign up now

Star Features

Chisom J Mefor: Who Is Really Responsible for Exam Malpractice in Nigeria?

Mubarak Bala’s Story – Another Case of Nigerians Embracing Religion-Fueled Violence

Aysha Tofa of StartUp Kano is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Elizabeth Ajetunmobi: Spare a Thought For Your Domestic Staff… They’re Also Affected by COVID-19

BN Prose: A Fiery Circle by Glory Abah

Advertisement
css.php