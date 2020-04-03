New Music: Lindsey Abudei – One On The Outside

Lindsey Abudei has unveiled ‘One On The Outside’, a song that kicks off work for the release of ‘Kaleidoscope‘, her forthcoming EP set to be released later in 2020.

Its release breaks the three-year hiatus since “...And The Bass Is Queen “, her exceptional album.

Sublime and bare, “One On The Outside” is a ballad that draws attention to the feelings of an outlier wanting previous notions of expectations stripped away. Although its literal interpretation paints a relationship scenario, it speaks to the feelings and desires of outliers to be accepted for who they are.

Lindsey Abudei is a Nigerian-born singer-songwriter whose influences from Rock, Blues, Jazz and artists like Nina Simone, The Beach Boys, Erykah Badu, Eva Cassidy, Sade, Lauryn Hill have shaped an organic, contemporary sound—a fusion of Jazz, R&B, Soul, and Alternative.

Off the back of the art and music residencies like her British Council ColabNowNow 2019, Art Residency, Red Bull Music Academy 2018 selection, Radio France Internationale (RFI) Prix Découvertes 2013 Award and the 2018 BANFF Jazz and Creative Music Residency — shared with Grammy-winning musician, Morgan Guerin, Lindsey has had performances in Spain, Mozambique, Spain, the U.S. and Canada.

Speaking about the new song, Lindsey said “I’m interested in human experiences in every sphere — my personal ones and of those around me. As an outlier myself, I am about (finding) freedom— in ourselves, our stories, our conversations, our lives and our communion with each other. This song perfectly captures all this and more.”

Listen to the track below: