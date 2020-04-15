Melinda Gates teams up with Peter Piot, Maisie Williams & Uche Pedro to call for Global & Inclusive Response to COVID-19

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Philanthropist Melinda Gates and leading virologist Peter Piot joined forces with football star Mario Götze and Nigerian entrepreneur Uche Pedro to call for a solidarity pledge to protect the most vulnerable amidst the pandemic.

These past few weeks have been overwhelming. Having to stay home, work from home, and ensuring we are well physically and mentally.

We are struggling to stop this pandemic, with millions confirmed ill, simply because we don’t yet have sufficient diagnostic tests, proven treatments, or a vaccination against the novel coronavirus. It’s unclear which country or company will develop the most successful treatment or—most effective of all—a vaccine. But it’s clear that there will be unprecedented global demand for these as soon as they become available.

Countries have bidded against each other for vital tools, and health workers everywhere have been forced to improvise or go without. Unfortunately, the fight against coronavirus in many lower- and middle-income countries is only just beginning. It’s important to act now, to ensure equal access to the vaccines currently under development.

And you can help.

You too can step up and use your voice to support this call to action.

We demand that health workers must be given priority access, regardless of where they live or their ability to pay, followed closely by other vulnerable populations: the elderly, those with pre-existing medical conditions, and individuals who live in places where physical distancing is simply not an option, like refugee camps.

Melinda Gates, speaking about the solidarity pledge, said:

By reminding us that we are all part of one global community, the COVID-19 pandemic has also called us to action. We must answer this global threat with a truly global response, one that brings the whole world together to ensure that equipment, drugs, and vaccines are developed and distributed equitably. Our success depends on solidarity.

Here’s How to Participate:

  • Post a statement on your Instagram page, Twitter, YouTube or TikTok, sharing your personal motivation on why it is important for the government to ensure the vaccine is made available to everyone especially the vulnerable.
  • Use this solidarity pledge in your caption:

    We are struggling to stop this pandemic because we don’t yet have sufficient tests, proven treatments, or a vaccination against the coronavirus. This virus affects us all; it doesn’t respect borders. We are connected in our fight against this disease, and I believe our common humanity must shine through in our response. I believe in helping those who need it most. Whether it’s masks or ventilators now, or treatments and vaccines in the future, health workers and the most vulnerable must be given priority access—regardless of where they live or their ability to pay. I believe our governments should work together and support the international organizations leading the response to this pandemic: the WHO, UN agencies, as well as CEPI and Gavi, who will develop and distribute a life-saving vaccine in a fair and equitable manner. As long as coronavirus is somewhere, it concerns people everywhere. If we work together, we can emerge from this crisis stronger, more united, and safer. We’re in this fight together. #solidaritypledge

 

