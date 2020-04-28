Connect with us

WATCH Episode 7 of MTV Shuga’s “Alone Together” Mini-Series On BN TV

Need a Crunchy Snack? This Chin-Chin Recipe by Sisi Yemmie Should Do Justice | WATCH

The Trailer for Forthcoming Nigerian-American Feature Film 'Tazmanian Devil' is a Must-Watch

Omoni & Gozi Oboli Share Tips on How Parents Can Deal with Sibling Rivalry | Watch

Ladies! WATCH this DIY Tutorial & Learn How to Cornrow Your Hair

WATCH Akah Nnani air his Opinion on the Recent Trending Story on '21k USD' in “Akah Bants”

We’re Obsessed with Chef Fregz’ Banga Pottage Dish from #AtHomeWithBN | Recipe

As a Business Owner, Here's How Bisola Borha is Ensuring the Stability of her Income | WATCH

This Goat Meat Peppersoup Recipe by The Kitchen Muse is the Perfect Side Dish for Rainy Days

For Kel P the Beat Always Comes First... WATCH His Interview with The Recording Academy

MTV Shuga’s new mini-series tagged “Alone Together” is here and it features Shuga cast from across Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa and Ivory Coast.

“MTV Shuga: Alone Together” is exploring how people in different African countries (Nigeria, Côte d’Ivoire, Kenya, and South Africa) are coping with the lockdown and will depict how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting every aspect of life.

On this episode, Leila struggles with her anxiety as a result of the pandemic, but is it leading to something more serious? Bongi has a video call with Aunt Nomalenga to hear about life at the hospital but notices something isn’t quite right.

Watch the episode below.

