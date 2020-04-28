WATCH Episode 7 of MTV Shuga’s “Alone Together” Mini-Series On BN TV

MTV Shuga’s new mini-series tagged “Alone Together” is here and it features Shuga cast from across Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa and Ivory Coast.

“MTV Shuga: Alone Together” is exploring how people in different African countries (Nigeria, Côte d’Ivoire, Kenya, and South Africa) are coping with the lockdown and will depict how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting every aspect of life.

On this episode, Leila struggles with her anxiety as a result of the pandemic, but is it leading to something more serious? Bongi has a video call with Aunt Nomalenga to hear about life at the hospital but notices something isn’t quite right.

Watch the episode below.