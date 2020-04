Sisi Yemmie is back with another pastry recipe, and this episode is a step by step instruction on how to get the texture you like for Chin Chin.

INGREDIENTS

1 Cup All-Purpose Flour

1/2 Teaspoon Baking Powder

1/2 Egg

4 Teaspoons Sugar (according to your preference)

2 1/2 Tablespoons Water

1/2 Teaspoon Nutmeg

1/4 Cup Powdered Milk

3 Teaspoons Margarine

Vegetable Oil for frying

Watch and learn.