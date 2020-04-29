The Naked Convos Set to Launch New Web Series “My Name Is A-Zed” | WATCH the Teaser

Connect with us

BN TV

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Following the success of their critically acclaimed web series – “Our Best Friend’s Wedding“, popular online platform, The Naked Convos (TNC), released the teaser for their upcoming web series titled “My Name is A-Zed“.

A-Zed tells the story of Azeez, a university student who moonlights as a cab driver and finds himself in the dangerous world of Lagos nightlife, prostitution and politics in a bid to save his dying mother.

The Naked convos through its founder, Olawale Adetula recently announced their plans to pivot from a web publishing platform to focus on content creation. Earlier this year, they released the fiction podcast version of the series, which went on to top the Nigerian fiction podcast chart on iTunes for weeks.

“My Name is A-Zed” series stars Bryan Okoye as A-Zed, Gbugbemi Ejeye as Princess, and Ijeoma Grace Agu as Cassy. It was directed by Daniel Oriahi who was recently tapped by Netflix to work on their first Nigerian Original.

Watch the teaser below:

