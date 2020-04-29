Your First Look at Mike Bamiloye’s Biopic “The Train: The Journey of Faith” | WATCH

The Mount Zion Film Productions is set to release a new movie titled, “The Train: The Journey of Faith“, a biographical epic movie on the early life of Mike Bamiloye.

The biopic stars Seun Adejumobi, Omolara Ayoola, Tolulope Mike-Bamiloye and many others.

The forthcoming movie, written and produced by Damilola Mike-Bamiloye, directed by Yemi Adepoju and Isaac Femi-Akintunde, will premiere on YouTube on Sunday, May 3, 2020.

Watch the trailer here: