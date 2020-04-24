New Music: Skales – Selecta

MusicNew Music: Skales – Selecta Published 2 hours ago on April 24, 2020By BellaNaija.com Skales is back with a new single titled “Selecta“, produced by YP Kezzi.Listen to the track below. Related Topics:MusicSelectaSkalesYP Kezzi Don't MissSheye Banks Teams Up with Ckay & Bella Alubo for “Ifunanya” | Listen on BN BellaNaija.com Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *CommentName * Email * Website This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed. You may like Sheye Banks Teams Up with Ckay & Bella Alubo for “Ifunanya” | Listen on BN New Music: Akon feat. Wizkid – Escape WATCH Sinach give an Acoustic Rendition of “You Satisfy My Heart”