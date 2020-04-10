Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Don't Miss the New Episodes of Obi Emelonye's "Heart & Soul" Series

BN TV Scoop

Have You Ever Been Stood Up By Your Date? Tajé Prest will be Sharing Her Story with Us on #AtHomeWithBN

BN TV

#BBNaija Stars Avala & Tuoyo Battle it out on Accelerate TV's "Guess The Beat" | Watch

BN TV

Episode 5 of “Discovering Princess Shyngle” is Here | WATCH on BN TV

BN TV Events Living

#AtHomeWithBN: Don't Miss Our Work-Out Session with Tobi Bakre | April 11

BN TV Movies & TV Sweet Spot

Akah & Claire channel Bonnie & Clyde for Accelerate TV's "The Cover"

BN TV Music Scoop

Wondering why Cynthia Morgan went MIA? You Need to WATCH this

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Kraks TV is Out with a Brand new Web Series “Bunkies” | WATCH

BN TV

Ayo Elizabeth Olaogun is Sharing some Super Healthy Ginger inspired Recipes | Watch

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

It's Here! WATCH Episode 9 of "Skinny Girls in Transit" - Exhibiton

BN TV

Don’t Miss the New Episodes of Obi Emelonye’s “Heart & Soul” Series

BN TV

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Obi Emelonye recently launched a medico-spiritual web series tagged, “Heart & Soul” and you can catch up on episodes eleven and twelve.

Episode 11 – The Anointing Touch

When a chorister falls sick during service and ends up at Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Dr Sydney has to diagnose more than her ailment. She has a bad case of an anointing touch from her pastor. With everything around him unravelling, Dr Sydney has to grovel back to nurse Udoka for some stability. But will that be enough?

Episode 12 – ‘Lovers and Fighters’

Dr Aloysius faces a day of reckoning with his wife as the DNA test results for all his children arrive. Meanwhile, Dr Sydney is organising a birthday surprise for nurse Udoka. However, her ex-boyfriend has his own surprises. And every crisis gets Dr Sydney closer to the cliff.

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Do you want to win that job or contract? Sign up now

Star Features

Shedrack Owen: Developing a Balanced View of Yourself

Sylvester Kay-Adade: Addressing the Issue of Intimate Partner Violence & Spousal Rape

Mfonobong Inyang: Notes From My Stay At Home

There is a Global Pandemic But Why Are Some Nigerians Not Obeying the Mandatory Stay-At-Home Request?

Notiki Bello: Let’s Talk About Brymo’s Latest Project – ‘Yellow’

Advertisement
css.php