Don’t Miss the New Episodes of Obi Emelonye’s “Heart & Soul” Series

Obi Emelonye recently launched a medico-spiritual web series tagged, “Heart & Soul” and you can catch up on episodes eleven and twelve.

Episode 11 – The Anointing Touch

When a chorister falls sick during service and ends up at Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Dr Sydney has to diagnose more than her ailment. She has a bad case of an anointing touch from her pastor. With everything around him unravelling, Dr Sydney has to grovel back to nurse Udoka for some stability. But will that be enough?

Episode 12 – ‘Lovers and Fighters’

Dr Aloysius faces a day of reckoning with his wife as the DNA test results for all his children arrive. Meanwhile, Dr Sydney is organising a birthday surprise for nurse Udoka. However, her ex-boyfriend has his own surprises. And every crisis gets Dr Sydney closer to the cliff.