Indigenous rapper, Seriki joins forces with veteran Fuji musician, Obesere to serve a brand new record titled “Owo Dollar.”

“Owo Dollar” serves as Seriki‘s first official single for 2020, it comes after the release of his previous single dubbed “Sugar Daddy” featuring talented rapper, Chinko Ekun. The record was produced by prolific music producer, Teekay Witty.

