Obesere is 60 & Still the Ultimate Alte King—Durag & Agbada Included!

How do you wear a durag? Probably with a T-shirt, jeans, and a pair of sneakers, right? But have you ever thought about rocking it with traditional wear—maybe an Ankara set, lace, or even senator fabric?

Now, what about an agbada? Sounds like a reach, doesn’t it? Well, not for Obesere! The legendary fuji singer and music producer just turned 60, and he celebrated in true alte fashion.

For his birthday photoshoot, Obesere didn’t just wear a durag—he made sure it matched every single outfit. A blue-and-black durag with a blue-and-black striped agbada, a crisp white durag for his all-white monochrome look, a black-and-grey combo, and even a green-and-black durag to complement his rich green, purple, and cream-coloured asooke. Talk about commitment to the look.

And this is exactly why he’s called the King of Alte. Social media has been loving every bit of it, with fans pointing out that Obesere has been rocking alte style long before it became a trend.

Obesere has really been that Alte guy. — I ,Ross, take thee, Rachael… (@funmilola_xx) January 29, 2025

Today is Obesere’s 60th birthday. The real alte papi! What a guy — Jola (@Jollz) January 29, 2025

Obesere crawled so the alte kids could fly. https://t.co/k9w8aokjgK — J. (@TheAhmd_) January 29, 2025

Durag on Agbada. This is the Alté I know and love. 😭😭😭 https://t.co/YNnYFKrxxP — 4 (@ProbablyDafe) January 29, 2025

Pairing a durag with agbada? That’s not something you see every day. But for Obesere, it’s just another way to prove that style is about owning your look, breaking the rules, and having fun while you’re at it.

See more photos of him below: