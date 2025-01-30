Connect with us

Style

Obesere is 60 & Still the Ultimate Alte King—Durag & Agbada Included!

Beauty Scoop Style

Cynthia Erivo's Bold Pink & Green Look Has Us Obsessed!

Style

The Workwear Looks BN Style Editors Are Loving This Week | Edition 245

Style

Can We Talk About Rita Dominic's Head-To-Toe Glam? It's Perfection!

Music Style Sweet Spot

Chike Keeps It Picture-Perfect & Cool with a Retro Birthday Look

Beauty Movies & TV Style

This Look! Genevieve Nnaji Serves Iconic Glam in a Tiffany Amber's Black Dress

Music Scoop Style

Adekunle Gold's Birthday Fit is a Vibe, and Simi's Sweet Message Will Make You Say "Aww"

Promotions Style

Bland2Glam Unveils Seyi Banigbe as the Face of Its Founder's Collection

Music Scoop Style

Suits, Shades & Attitude: Reminisce and Olamide Slay the Look

Style Sweet Spot

We Spotted Your Faves at Paris Fashion Week | See the Stunning Fashion Looks

Style

Obesere is 60 & Still the Ultimate Alte King—Durag & Agbada Included!

Avatar photo

Published

22 seconds ago

 on

How do you wear a durag? Probably with a T-shirt, jeans, and a pair of sneakers, right? But have you ever thought about rocking it with traditional wear—maybe an Ankara set, lace, or even senator fabric?

Now, what about an agbada? Sounds like a reach, doesn’t it? Well, not for Obesere! The legendary fuji singer and music producer just turned 60, and he celebrated in true alte fashion.

For his birthday photoshoot, Obesere didn’t just wear a durag—he made sure it matched every single outfit. A blue-and-black durag with a blue-and-black striped agbada, a crisp white durag for his all-white monochrome look, a black-and-grey combo, and even a green-and-black durag to complement his rich green, purple, and cream-coloured asooke. Talk about commitment to the look.

And this is exactly why he’s called the King of Alte. Social media has been loving every bit of it, with fans pointing out that Obesere has been rocking alte style long before it became a trend.

Pairing a durag with agbada? That’s not something you see every day. But for Obesere, it’s just another way to prove that style is about owning your look, breaking the rules, and having fun while you’re at it.

See more photos of him below:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php