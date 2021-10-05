Fuji Music has made a comeback in mainstream popular culture as seen at ‘Fuji in the Garden’

Connect with us

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Fuji Music has found its way back into mainstream popular culture as seen at ‘Fuji in the Garden’.

Fuji: A Opera, in collaboration with the Fuji Music Association of Nigeria (FUMAN), RF Gardens, and Goldberg Lager Beer, delighted Lagos with a night of pure Fuji entertainment on October 1, 2021, in the heart of Ikoyi, Lagos.

Shanko Rasheed and Abass Akande Obesere created the perfect blend of Fuji enchantment holding the audience in a spell from the early evening till the late hours of Independence Day.

Often misconstrued as the Music of the streets, Fuji is now fast cementing its place in popular culture. Since Fuji: A Opera launched in December 2020, it has contributed to the redefining of the genre. It has and continues to open Fuji music to a fresher and younger audience.

In the past year, we have seen popular celebrities including Award-winning singer-songwriter, Asa admiring Fuji Superstar, Saheed Osupa; Instagram Influencer & Talk-show host, Toke Makinwa dancing to Ayinde Barrister and of course; King Wasiu Ayinde’s “Ade Ori Okin” has become a crowd favourite at any party – not only in Yorubaland but across Nigeria.

The maiden edition of ‘Fuji in The Garden’ was made possible by the brand that continues to invest heavily in the nurturing and preservation of the Fuji music genre – Goldberg Lager Beer. Guests were treated to an endless flow of the flavorful-tasting lager alongside other spicy grills.

‘Fuji in The Garden’ was brought to you by FUJI: A Opera, a multi-dimensional entertainment platform that deconstructs fuji music – from its past and re-imagines it for a new generation. Stay close to @FujiOpera and @Goldberg_ng on social media and be the first to get front row access to all other upcoming shows.

