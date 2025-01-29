Cynthia Erivo’s Bold Pink & Green Look Has Us Obsessed!

Green and pink have never looked so good! Cynthia Erivo stole the spotlight in a stunning photoshoot, showing us how to pull off bold, contrasting colours effortlessly. The award-winning British-Nigerian actress rocked a vibrant green oversized coat with a glossy finish, and underneath, she wore a bright pink sleeveless dress that’s giving all the right vibes. The mix of two colours is a total fashion moment!

She kept it chic with some statement earrings that added a dash of glamour, making the whole look feel modern, fresh, and oh-so-stylish.

And it’s not just her fashion we’re talking about! Cynthia, who’s on track to make EGOT history with a recent Oscar nomination for “Wicked,” recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live. In the interview, she shared how she truly made Elphaba’s iconic songs her own, and got real about her Oscar nomination, fans doing her war cry from the film, and the exciting two-part “Wicked” film.

See more of her fabulous photos and catch her interview below