Cynthia Erivo's Bold Pink & Green Look Has Us Obsessed!

This Look! Genevieve Nnaji Serves Iconic Glam in a Tiffany Amber's Black Dress

Mademoiselle Tems Slays in Paris: All-White, All Stunning at Jacquemus

Ayra Starr Always Knew She'd Be a Superstar: Talking Confidence & Stardom in Blanc Magazine

Listen! Adaeze Ayinbamaa's 30th Birthday Shoot is Giving Vintage Luxury

Green, Glorious Green! Veekee James Just Gave Us More Style Inspiration

Just Got Loc'd? Here's Your Quick Guide To Healthy, Thriving Starter Locs

Temi Otedola Is So Ready for Paris Fashion Week—Her Louis Vuitton Look Says It All

Aaliyah's Style Lives On! Barbie Celebrates Her Birthday with a Stunning New Doll

How to Decide When Your Wig Needs a Revamp

Published

38 mins ago

 on

Green and pink have never looked so good! Cynthia Erivo stole the spotlight in a stunning photoshoot, showing us how to pull off bold, contrasting colours effortlessly. The award-winning British-Nigerian actress rocked a vibrant green oversized coat with a glossy finish, and underneath, she wore a bright pink sleeveless dress that’s giving all the right vibes. The mix of two colours is a total fashion moment!

She kept it chic with some statement earrings that added a dash of glamour, making the whole look feel modern, fresh, and oh-so-stylish.

And it’s not just her fashion we’re talking about! Cynthia, who’s on track to make EGOT history with a recent Oscar nomination for “Wicked,” recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live. In the interview, she shared how she truly made Elphaba’s iconic songs her own, and got real about her Oscar nomination, fans doing her war cry from the film, and the exciting two-part “Wicked” film.

See more of her fabulous photos and catch her interview below

 

Related Topics:
