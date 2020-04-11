Watch TY Bello’s Spontaneous Worship “Africa Awake” feat. Nardine Nabil

In this episode of Spontaneous Worship, TY Bello teams up with Nardine Nabil to deliver a new melody titled, “Africa Awake“.

TY Bello says:

I’ve listened to experts speculate on how Africa may lose in its war against COVID 19. Corners of the earth with seemingly more robust infrastructure have been infiltrated and broken .. by this outbreak. Indeed.. the planet as a whole was not ready for this.

While there may be legitimate concerns about our fate .. I believe there is still the option of considering .. in hope ..that this could very well be AFRICA’S FINEST MOMENT if we awake and unite in the face of this impending doom . .. We must again understand that we are a very important part of this puzzle … every life on every continent is .plus we are all now more connected than we’ve ever been.. Every triumph and mistake made by any must cause all others to humble themselves and learn.. quickly !

God help us as we pray for answers still .. for the science and medicine .. wisdom and courage for our leaders .. healing and restoration ..we pray for all mankind …but As we open up to hope, we do the right things we know to do. For now … we STAY HOME .. STOP THE SPREAD AND FLATTEN THE CURVE. I believe we will .. so AWAKE AFRICA .. ARISE AND STAND TALL #TOGETHER!