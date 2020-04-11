From Benin to the World – Rema Tells it all for Dazed Magazine’s Spring/Summer Issue

Mavin Records wonder kid Rema is taking on the whole world with his artistic prowess. The 19-year old Afropop futurist has made history once again as he covers British globally recognized magazine, DAZED spring/summer 2020 issue.

Rema, who credits his parents for introducing him to music, especially Fela Kuti and 2Baba, revealed that he began writing raps and performing covers of songs at school at the age of seven. By then, he had created his own flow. As a young teen, Rema decided to knock at the door of what he suspected was a recording studio, after hearing music blasting from inside on his way to school. The man later made him a beat and allowed him to record for free.

On how he got the record deal with Mavin Records, Rema recalls that in early 2018, he uploaded a video to the internet that caught the eye of singer D’Prince. The minute-long clip, a freestyle to D’Prince’s “Gucci Gang”, made waves across the country and prompted D’Prince to reach out to Rema, whom he invited to Lagos to meet with him and his brother, Don Jazzy, the head of Mavin Records.

Explaining his unique sound, Rema says: “My sound is hard to explain, it’s simply freedom and just enjoying what I’m doing in the studio. This musical fine-tuning, a unique blending of cultural touchpoints and spiritual expression, is what makes it so compelling to audiences thousands of miles away from west Africa. I believe my music is evergreen because there is nowhere else you (can) go around the world and find this type of sound.”

Read more of his interview here.

Photo Credit

Photography: @joshua_gordon

Set design: @tony_hornecker

Art Director: @reidjamie

Fashion Director: @emmawyman

Styling: @raphaelhirsch

Hair: @vpintomoreira

Make-up: @annesophiecosta