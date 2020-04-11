Connect with us

Music Scoop

From Benin to the World - Rema Tells it all for Dazed Magazine's Spring/Summer Issue

Music

Watch TY Bello’s Spontaneous Worship “Africa Awake" feat. Nardine Nabil

Music Scoop

Rema's "Dumebi" is Everyone's Favourite, Including Rihanna

Music Sweet Spot

See the Cute Moment Davido's son Ifeanyi said his first Words "Dada" 😍

Music

New Music + Video: IVD feat Davido & Peruzzi - "2 Seconds"

Music

New Video: Mo'believe - Omo Ase

Music

New Music: Ladipoe feat. Simi - Know You

Music

New Video: Joeboy - Call

Music

BANTU makes a comeback with Visuals for “Disrupt the Programme”

BN TV Music Scoop

Wondering why Cynthia Morgan went MIA? You Need to WATCH this

Music

From Benin to the World – Rema Tells it all for Dazed Magazine’s Spring/Summer Issue

BellaNaija.com

Published

32 mins ago

 on

Mavin Records wonder kid Rema is taking on the whole world with his artistic prowess. The 19-year old Afropop futurist has made history once again as he covers British globally recognized magazine, DAZED spring/summer 2020 issue.

Rema, who credits his parents for introducing him to music, especially Fela Kuti and 2Baba, revealed that he began writing raps and performing covers of songs at school at the age of seven. By then, he had created his own flow. As a young teen, Rema decided to knock at the door of what he suspected was a recording studio, after hearing music blasting from inside on his way to school. The man later made him a beat and allowed him to record for free.

On how he got the record deal with Mavin Records, Rema recalls that in early 2018, he uploaded a video to the internet that caught the eye of singer D’Prince. The minute-long clip, a freestyle to D’Prince’s “Gucci Gang”, made waves across the country and prompted D’Prince to reach out to Rema, whom he invited to Lagos to meet with him and his brother, Don Jazzy, the head of Mavin Records.

Explaining his unique sound, Rema says: “My sound is hard to explain, it’s simply freedom and just enjoying what I’m doing in the studio. This musical fine-tuning, a unique blending of cultural touchpoints and spiritual expression, is what makes it so compelling to audiences thousands of miles away from west Africa. I believe my music is evergreen because there is nowhere else you (can) go around the world and find this type of sound.”

 

Read more of his interview here.

Photo Credit

Photography: @joshua_gordon
Set design: @tony_hornecker
Art Director: @reidjamie
Fashion Director: @emmawyman

Styling: @raphaelhirsch
Hair: @vpintomoreira
Make-up: @annesophiecosta

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Do you want to win that job or contract? Sign up now

Star Features

Shedrack Owen: Developing a Balanced View of Yourself

Sylvester Kay-Adade: Addressing the Issue of Intimate Partner Violence & Spousal Rape

Mfonobong Inyang: Notes From My Stay At Home

There is a Global Pandemic But Why Are Some Nigerians Not Obeying the Mandatory Stay-At-Home Request?

Notiki Bello: Let’s Talk About Brymo’s Latest Project – ‘Yellow’

Advertisement
css.php