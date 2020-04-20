Bianka Bryant Just Taught Us a Cute Dance Step 😍

Vanessa Bryant shared an adorable video on her Instagram showing the moment her third daughter, Bianka Bella, crashed into her big sister Natalia Bryant’s Tik Tok video.

Natalia was in the middle of a Tik Tok synchronized dance with some of her friends when little sister Bianka slid into the frame and began doing her own dance moves.

Natalia was visibly surprised as Bianka went right up to the camera with an ear-to-ear grin and began rocking out to the Camp Rock soundtrack.

“Little sister. Bianka Bella,” Vanessa captioned the video, adding the nickname “BB Kiddo,” hashtags #famlily and #cousins, and a heart emoji.

Watch the cute video below:

Photo Credit: @VanessaBryant