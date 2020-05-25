Connect with us

25 Years - that's How Long Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde has Been Around!

25 years is a long time, guys, and Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde deserves all the accolades for staying strong and relevant through that long!

The actress is celebrating the milestone, taking to her Instagram to share the news, writing:

What!!! Stop press 🛑
Lol… It just Occurred to me that :——>
This year is My 25th Year in Entertainment!!! 25th Anniversary… 2020!!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CAS2YLSA5IJ/

And she’s asking her fans: what would y’all like to see Omotola do 25 years after?

The laugh you have….
When you know the Things Coming are Way bigger than the things past !
#25yearsStrong 🥂
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
* What would you love to see me still do?

https://www.instagram.com/p/CATq6KzgLmj/

Congratulations to her! Can’t wait to see and experience what’s coming.

 

Related Topics:
