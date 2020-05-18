Connect with us

Scoop

Aisha Dangote-Indimi Graces the Cover of George Okoro Lifestyle Magazine's Latest Issue

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

25 Years - that's How Long Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde has Been Around!

Music Scoop

Mo'Cheddah Ensured her Husband Bukunyi had the Best Surprise 30th Birthday Party 🎉

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Charles Okpaleke is all About Making Good Movies in Guardian Life’s Latest Issue

Scoop Sweet Spot

Dele Momodu had the Best Birthday even while in Isolation ❤

Inspired Scoop

Mo Abudu Lets Us All Know that Our Voices Matter by Teaching Sky News about African Hair

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

We are Crushing on Mercy Johnson Okojie & her Adorable Family 💖

Inspired Music Scoop

ID Cabasa's story about Failure & Bouncing Back is so Inspiring

Scoop Sweet Spot

It's a Baby Girl for Chidinma & Wilfred Ndidi 😍

Scoop

Pro-FIFA Player Daniel "Dox Ose" Osemeudiame Attempts to Break the Guinness World Record with a 4-Day Game Marathon

Scoop

Aisha Dangote-Indimi Graces the Cover of George Okoro Lifestyle Magazine’s Latest Issue

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Aisha S. Dangote-Indimi graces the latest issue of George Okoro Lifestyle magazine. The powerhouse and founder of Ayce Luxury Gelato, speaks about her career, her businesses, her story and her life as a wife, humanitarian, artist and an entrepreneur.

Read excerpts from the interview

On kick-starting her dream and following her passion

I am the founder of Ayce Luxury Gelato. It has been my passion to cook and make desserts from a young age, so the idea of opening a space for it has been on my mind for as long as I can remember.  The first time I felt ready to begin implementing this dream was in 2015. However, I had to put it on hold to focus on raising my kid and spending quality time with my family.

To be honest, the most challenging thing for me was to fight the procrastination and anxiety of starting something new. It was tough, but I knew I had to face my fears and be self-disciplined. What helped me a lot was being consistent and I focused on my passion set a goal and challenged myself to go for it in 2019.

On giving back to the community

Apart from my day to day schedule, growing up in an entrepreneurial family where giving back to the community is central and most especially observed as part of a daily routine at my grandmother’s house, I became passionate and encouraged to give back too.

Consequently, I started an Initiative called Save a Nation Project which focuses on several educational and feeding programmes amongst other things across Nigeria. I believe we can all contribute in one way or the other. I believe you don’t have to be rich to help, no matter how small it is, kindness is an act of charity and can touch people’s lives. So, I urge people to please give support and helping hands to those in dire need, especially in this Covid-19 lockdown.

Read the full feature at George Okoro Lifestyle Magazine

Also inside the magazine, Huda Fadoul-Abacha, Nigeria’s top bridal designer of Hudayya Fashion House gives insight into how the pandemic has affected the fashion industry.

Photo Credit:⁣⁣ @georgeokoro

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Are You Young & Ambitious Looking to Get on the Home Ownership Ladder?

Nigerians Can’t Seem To Catch a Break From a Cycle of Despair & Hopelessness

Money Matters with Nimi: How Entertainers Can Keep the Vibe & Make Money During this Pandemic

Damilola Ogunrinde: Things I Learned As I Tried to Help People Find Love During a Global Pandemic

Chukwuma Aguwa: Wanna Get Into the Basics of Mutual Funds? Read This!
Advertisement
css.php