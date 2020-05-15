Connect with us

Scoop

Meet Amarachukwu Allison the Nigerian doctor who Detected the Index Case of the Novel Coronavirus in Nigeria 👏🏽

Music Scoop

Alicia Keys Opens up on the Complicated Relationship she had with her Dad to Encourage those Going Through Same

Scoop Sweet Spot

Imade Adeleke had the Best Birthday Surrounded by Friends & Family 🎉🥳

Movies & TV Scoop

Remember Abraham Attah, the little boy in "Beasts of No Nation?" This is him Now

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Karibi Fubara is Grateful for Another chance at Life after Surviving Kidney Cancer 

Scoop

Amin Ameen’s "the Link UP" InstaLive Series was a Huge Success | Here’s what went Down

Scoop

Anthony Joshua is the Second Richest Young Sportsperson in the UK 👏🏾

Music Scoop

We Love to See the Beautiful Pregnancy Glow on Ciara 😍

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Screenwriter Nicole Asinugo has a Word for Everyone Battling Work-Related Anxiety

Scoop

The Kanu Brothers representing Nigeria - Can You Guess What Year it Is?

Scoop

Meet Amarachukwu Allison the Nigerian doctor who Detected the Index Case of the Novel Coronavirus in Nigeria 👏🏽

BellaNaija.com

Published

6 seconds ago

 on

Nigeria recorded its first Coronavirus case back in February after an Italian man came to transact business from his country. By then the world has just started to come to terms with the severity of the novel virus.

The initial spread of the virus brought into the country by the Italian man was quickly contained and its all thanks to the ingenuity of the doctor on duty, Dr. Amarachukwu Allison.

Speaking in an InstaLive interview with CNN’s Stephanie Busari, Amara narrated how she sprung into action after she realized the danger of her patient’s ailment. According to her, she was on duty on that day at a Medical Center in Ewekoro area of Ogun State when the Italian was brought in. Dr. Amara said she observed he turned up with flu-like symptoms and ordered the Italian to be isolated for examination.

She said:

I had been following the news trends at the time so when he walked into my consulting room with his complaints, he had a fever, it was high grade, headache, muscle pain, and fatigue. I took his medical history and he said he had just come from Italy … so I knew it was likely Covid-19.

Watch her full interview with CNN below:

Photo Credit: @doctoramara

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Chukwuma Aguwa: Wanna Get Into the Basics of Mutual Funds? Read This!

Ngozi Florence Ojeogwu: Washing Your Hair, a Major Tip For Clear Facial Skin

Oyindamola Rowaiye: Hey Business Owners, Here Are a Few Things to Know About the Millennial Mom!

Michael Afenfia: Breakfast with Governor Ayade

Ada Njemanze: Are Business Cards Still Relevant and Effective in 2020?
Advertisement
css.php