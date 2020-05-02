All The Exciting Stories You Need To Read Right Now on BellaNaija Weddings

Connect with us

Hey BellaNaijarians,

Are you a lover of love and weddings? If you are, let’s take you on a ride through Africa’s Number 1 wedding website, www.bellanaijaweddings.com. It has been super fun and giddy this week. So if you missed out on any of the beautiful weddings, love stories and pre-wedding shoots now is a good time to catch up.

Check out this post, and click on the title links for more on each story. Don’t forget to visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com.

First, let’s see the wedding this week.

 

See All the Beautiful Moments at Nneoma & Alex’s Wedding

Yes to Love at Rachael & Abiodun’s Traditional Engagement

Now let’s see all the pre-wedding shoots this week…

Tola & Sola’s Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story is all the Cuteness You Need Today

Ayobami & Dayo First Met Thirteen Years Ago! See the #BAD2020 Pre-wedding Shoot

Beauty looks you definitely want to see

This Trad Beauty Look is Dripping Some Igbo Goodness

You’re Going to Love this Red Edo Bridal Beauty Look

Honeymoon spots you definitely want to check out…

 

This #BNHoneymoonSpot in Switzerland is Honeymoon Perfect

Get Ready for a Fun Time in this Punta Cana #BNHoneymoonSpot

Honeymoon in Seychelles is Definitely a Good Idea

Tips to help with wedding planning this period…

Thinking of Postponing Your Wedding? Wura Manola’s Tips will Help

Relive DJ Neptune’s Amazing Performance on the Wedding After Party Series

Watch the Udoras on this Episode of the #AtHomewithBN Series

