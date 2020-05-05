Feel all the Love at Feyi & Kolo’s Outdoor Wedding + Traditional Engagement

Connect with us

BellaNaija Weddings

Published

5 hours ago

 on

You are going to be loving every bit of Feyi and Kolo ‘s outdoor wedding and traditional engagement. gave us a  The couple had a grand celebration having their vow exchange, reception and after-party. We must say that the view from the venue makes it refreshing to see. It added a bit of a natural vibe to it, the wedding decor also accentuated the already present feel from the location. Their reception was all about fun and when it was time to party, they partied hard.

For the traditional engagement, Feyi and her lover, Kolo had a beautiful display of culture. It was a ceremony of the coming together of three beautiful cultures in all; the Yoruba, Edo and Nupe cultures. The ceremony started off with the Yoruba wedding tradition and then they switched it up to the Edo culture. To round off the celebration, the couple took on the Nupe culture and it was amazing to see. It was truly a celebration of love, culture and happiness.

If you missed their pre-wedding shoot and love story, catch up here on www.bellanaijaweddings.com.

 

 

 

Traditional Wedding

 

 

The second part of the ceremony…



 

 

Credits

Bride: @faelawanson
Groom: @kolo_boi
Planner: @2706events
Photography: @dmphotography.ng
Décor: @btgdecor
Bridal Styling: @thewardrobemanager
Venue(Trad): @redcarpethall
Outfits: @shadiat_alasooke
Makeup: @beautybyqueen
Bridal Styling: @thewardrobemanager
Venue: @thefivepalm
Dress: @aprilbykunbi
Makeup: @flawlessfacesbyjane
Hair: @tasalahq

