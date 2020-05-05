Weddings
Feel all the Love at Feyi & Kolo’s Outdoor Wedding + Traditional Engagement
You are going to be loving every bit of Feyi and Kolo ‘s outdoor wedding and traditional engagement. gave us a The couple had a grand celebration having their vow exchange, reception and after-party. We must say that the view from the venue makes it refreshing to see. It added a bit of a natural vibe to it, the wedding decor also accentuated the already present feel from the location. Their reception was all about fun and when it was time to party, they partied hard.
For the traditional engagement, Feyi and her lover, Kolo had a beautiful display of culture. It was a ceremony of the coming together of three beautiful cultures in all; the Yoruba, Edo and Nupe cultures. The ceremony started off with the Yoruba wedding tradition and then they switched it up to the Edo culture. To round off the celebration, the couple took on the Nupe culture and it was amazing to see. It was truly a celebration of love, culture and happiness.
Traditional Wedding
The second part of the ceremony…
