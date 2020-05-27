Burna Boy, Sharon Chuter & Odunayo Eweniyi make ESSENCE’s Best in Africa List celebrating Incredible African Voices

Such great news!

ESSENCE has released its first-ever edition of “The Africa List: The Best In Entertainment, Culture and Business”, which celebrates incredible Africans, lending their talents, voices, ideas and movements and shaping tomorrow’s Africa.

According to Essence:

Africa has seen unmatched growth in numerous areas in recent years. As could be expected, at the center of the boom is a visionary generation committed to propelling itself forward in its own authentically African way. But it has not been easy. Within the 54 countries on the continent, there are some managing decades-long wars, autocratic governments or interminable conflicts. But weaving through all of that, there is creativity, innovation and light. It is the African way.

This list includes amazing stars like Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, Founder and CEO of Uoma Beauty, Co-founder and COO of PiggyVest, Odunayo Eweniyi, Sho Madjozi from South Africa, Jean-Jacques Muyembe-Tamfum from Democratic Republic of Congo, Mati Diop from Senegal, David Adjaye from Ghana, and so many more.

Check over here to read about these African stars.