Toke Makinwa Cannot Wait to Fall in Love

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on


Toke Makinwa, like all of us, is a hopeless romantic.

The style star, whose marriage to Male Ayida was dissolved in 2017, wears her heart on her sleeves, discussing relationships on her vlog.

And now she’s sharing that she cannot wait to get into one again.

Writing on her Instagram stories, Toke shared that she loves love, and is hoping that it loves her back someday.

“I cannot wait to fall hopelessly and madly in love,” she shared.

Fingers crossed!

