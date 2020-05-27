Movies & TV
Katung Aduwak Set to Premiere Short Film ‘Not Supposed To Be Here’ starring Gbenro Ajibade & Jeremy Smith
Big Brother Naija 2016 winner, writer and filmmaker, Katung Aduwak is set to drop a new short film titled “Not Supposed To Be Here“.
The short film starring Gbenro Ajibade and Jeremy Smith explores a contentious exchange between an African and an African American. The vitriol leads them to an eye-opening conclusion.
Directed by Katung Aduwak, Written by and Jojo Sillia, edited by Sammie Amachree. The release date is yet to be announced.
Photo Credit: katung_aduwak