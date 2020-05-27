Connect with us

A Survivor & Inspiration! Oluwaseun Ayodeji Osowobi covers Exquisite Magazine's Latest Issue

Katung Aduwak Set to Premiere Short Film 'Not Supposed To Be Here' starring Gbenro Ajibade & Jeremy Smith

Toke Makinwa Cannot Wait to Fall in Love

Burna Boy, Sharon Chuter & Odunayo Eweniyi make ESSENCE's Best in Africa List celebrating Incredible African Voices

Check Out the Contract Between Cynthia Morgan & Jude Okoye's Northside Entertainment

Naomi Osaka is now the Highest Paid Female Athlete in the World

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde is Going Back to Making Music & Nothing Can Stop Her this Time

Uru Eke's Monologue of Joseph Arnone's "Smile Pretty Alice" is A Must Watch!

Watch the Sweet Moment Kobe & Vanessa Bryant's Daughter Baby Capri Took her First Steps

A Forthcoming Book is claiming that "Megxit" was actually Harry's Idea

Oluwaseun Ayodeji Osowobi, the Executive Director of Stand to End Rape Initiative (STER) and COVID-19 survivor, is the inspiring diva on the cover of Exquisite Magazine‘s latest issue.

In this issue, she’s sharing how she survived and her mission to continue to Stand To End Rape. This issue also features to sustain your business this COVID-19 season and beyond plus more. Women who inspire this issue are Okeyinfu Ajayi and Seyi Oyedeji.

Download the latest copy of EM to read all about her exclusive interview.

