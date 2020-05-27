A Survivor & Inspiration! Oluwaseun Ayodeji Osowobi covers Exquisite Magazine’s Latest Issue

Oluwaseun Ayodeji Osowobi, the Executive Director of Stand to End Rape Initiative (STER) and COVID-19 survivor, is the inspiring diva on the cover of Exquisite Magazine‘s latest issue.

In this issue, she’s sharing how she survived and her mission to continue to Stand To End Rape. This issue also features to sustain your business this COVID-19 season and beyond plus more. Women who inspire this issue are Okeyinfu Ajayi and Seyi Oyedeji.

Download the latest copy of EM to read all about her exclusive interview.