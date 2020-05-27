Connect with us

Scoop

Cynthia Morgan is Reintroducing Herself as "The Madrina" in this Open Letter

Movies & TV Scoop Sweet Spot

Check Out the Cute Ways Celebrity Parents Celebrated Their Kids on Children’s Day

Scoop

A Survivor & Inspiration! Oluwaseun Ayodeji Osowobi covers Exquisite Magazine’s Latest Issue

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Katung Aduwak Set to Premiere Short Film 'Not Supposed To Be Here' starring Gbenro Ajibade & Jeremy Smith

Relationships Scoop

Toke Makinwa Cannot Wait to Fall in Love

Inspired Music Scoop

Burna Boy, Sharon Chuter & Odunayo Eweniyi make ESSENCE's Best in Africa List celebrating Incredible African Voices

Music Scoop

Check Out the Contract Between Cynthia Morgan & Jude Okoye's Northside Entertainment

Scoop

Naomi Osaka is now the Highest Paid Female Athlete in the World

Movies & TV Music Scoop

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde is Going Back to Making Music & Nothing Can Stop Her this Time

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Uru Eke's Monologue of Joseph Arnone's "Smile Pretty Alice" is A Must Watch!

Scoop

Cynthia Morgan is Reintroducing Herself as “The Madrina” in this Open Letter

BellaNaija.com

Published

28 mins ago

 on

Cynthia Morgan has issued an open letter appreciating all her supporters, media houses, Jude Okoye and her ex-manager, Joy Tongo.

Check out her 2013 contract with Jude Okoye.

She also appreciated Davido and everyone showing her love since she shared her story.

According to her, she allowed the hurt and pain from past dealings take over her emotions, and she asked for understanding and patience from everyone supporting her. She also used the medium to formally introduce herself as ‘The Madrina’.

Read the letter below:

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

BN Presents In Loving Memory… For the Light That Continues to Shine in Our Hearts

Wuraola Ademola-Shanu: The Ultimate Guide to Guest Posting For Beginners

#BellaNaijaWCW Tolu Adeleke is Helping Improve Maternal & Child Health in Nigeria with Tolu The Midwife

Omolola Olorunnisola: Give Your Kids a Head Start on Charitable Giving… Use These Tips!

Theo Ubabunike: Regular Degular Girls in Lagos? Let’s Talk About Our Shopping Budgets
Advertisement
css.php