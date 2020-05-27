All the Cute Ways Celebrity Parents celebrated their Kids this Children’s Day

Connect with us

Yay! It’s Children’s day, another opportunity to gush over kids and show them just how much we adore them.

While the excitement continues globally, we are taking a look into the world of Nigerian celebrities to see how they celebrated their kids’ day.

From Ruth Kadiri, Deyemi Okanlawon, to Sinach, the Dakolos, and other celebrities, their heartfelt messages to their children are simply adorable.

Tiwa Savage and Sophia Momodu had a swell time dressing Imade and Jamil up in iconic characters and of course, the besties nailed it.

Sophia Momodu

Busola Dakolo shared playful snaps of her kids with the simple words “Happy Children’s Day”

Sinach serenaded her daughter Rhoda with her beautiful voice that’s got us smiling

Deyemi Okanlawon shared photos of his boys with a funny caption that’s got us laughing.

Ruth Kadiri took a selfie with her mini-me and also wished herself because she is her mother’s child lol.

Ufuoma McDermott‘s adorable kids dressed up in costumes and had a cool photoshoot. She also wished all children of the world in a touching message.

 

Tonto Dikeh absolutely loves and adores her “sonshine”.

Yvonne Jegede kept it short and simple with a cute photo of Xavier

Shola Ogudu wished her son a bright future and every ounce of happiness.

Ubi Franklin wished all his kids a happy children’s day in separate IG posts.

View this post on Instagram

Happy Children’s Day ❤️❤️

A post shared by Mr Ubi Ekapong Ofem (@ubifranklintriplemg) on

View this post on Instagram

Happy Children’s Day ❤️❤️

A post shared by Mr Ubi Ekapong Ofem (@ubifranklintriplemg) on

View this post on Instagram

Happy Children’s Day ❤️❤️

A post shared by Mr Ubi Ekapong Ofem (@ubifranklintriplemg) on

View this post on Instagram

Happy Children’s Day ❤️❤️

A post shared by Mr Ubi Ekapong Ofem (@ubifranklintriplemg) on

Kannywood actor Ali Nuhu took out time to share golden rules for parents to teach their sons.

View this post on Instagram

HAPPY CHILDREN'S DAY Parents, below are some Golden Rules to Teach your Son: 1. Never shake an elderly man’s hand sitting down. 2. During a negotiation, never make the first offer. 3. Do not bite the finger that fed you. 4. Never judge until you hear from both sides. 5. Love many but trust few. 6. Family comes first before every other thing. 7. When entrusted with a secret, keep it. 8. Return a borrowed money as when promised, it will help preserve your integrity. 9. When you marry a girl, you marry her family. 10. Never take vital decisions in a haste or when angered. 11. Never ever hit a woman. 12. Good manners maketh the man and takes him to places. 13. Always show gratitude, and take the blame when necessary. 14. Write down your dreams and remember to always chase them. 15. Be confident and humble at all times. 16. Learn how to lead by example not explanation. 17. Dress how you wish to be addressed. 18. You'll be blessed when you're a blessing to others. 19. Look before you leap. 20. And above all, fear God and keep his commandments. These golden rules will help guide you through the good and troubled times.

A post shared by ALl NUHU (@realalinuhu) on

Zlatan announced the arrival of his baby boy Toluwalase on Children’s day.

Seun Kuti shared a photo of his adorable little girl to wish her a happy children’s day.

 

