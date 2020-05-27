Mercy Johnson-Okojie is Officially Introducing us to Baby Divine-Mercy 😍

A few weeks ago, Prince Odi Okojie announced that his wife Mercy Johnson-Okojie has welcomed their little one. And now, the new mum is officially introducing her baby Divine-Mercy Ehinomen Okojie to the world with these oh-so-adorable photos.

Taking to her Instagram, she wrote:

Just when you think your heart is full, God sends another angel to expand it so much more.

You’re proof that the heart is elastic, Divine-Mercy Ehinomen Okojie. Our special gift from God. Welcome baby Divine ❤️…. how can we explain the love we have for you? @princeodiokojie

Happy Children’s Day

Photo Credit: @mercyjohnsonokojie