Connect with us

Movies & TV Sweet Spot

Mercy Johnson-Okojie is Officially Introducing us to Baby Divine-Mercy 😍

Movies & TV Scoop Sweet Spot

All the Cute Ways Celebrity Parents celebrated their Kids this Children’s Day

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Katung Aduwak Set to Premiere Short Film 'Not Supposed To Be Here' starring Gbenro Ajibade & Jeremy Smith

BN TV Movies & TV Weddings

Mike & Perri Edwards Give us a Lowdown on their Wedding Anniversary Celebration

BN TV Movies & TV

WATCH this New Episode of MTV Shuga’s “Alone Together” on BN TV

Movies & TV Music Scoop

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde is Going Back to Making Music & Nothing Can Stop Her this Time

Movies & TV Nollywood

Rachael Okonkwo is as Graceful as ever as she Celebrates her Birthday

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Uru Eke's Monologue of Joseph Arnone's "Smile Pretty Alice" is A Must Watch!

Movies & TV Sweet Spot

Tobi Bakre's Parents Play the "Who Is Most Likely To?" Game & It's Absolutely Hilarious

BN TV Movies & TV

Catch Up on Episodes 19 - 21 of MTV Shuga's "Alone Together" Mini-Series

Movies & TV

Mercy Johnson-Okojie is Officially Introducing us to Baby Divine-Mercy 😍

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

A few weeks ago, Prince Odi Okojie announced that his wife Mercy Johnson-Okojie has welcomed their little one. And now, the new mum is officially introducing her baby Divine-Mercy Ehinomen Okojie to the world with these oh-so-adorable photos.

Taking to her Instagram, she wrote:

Just when you think your heart is full, God sends another angel to expand it so much more.
You’re proof that the heart is elastic, Divine-Mercy Ehinomen Okojie. Our special gift from God.

Welcome baby Divine ❤️…. how can we explain the love we have for you? @princeodiokojie
Happy Children’s Day

 

Photo Credit: @mercyjohnsonokojie

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

BN Presents In Loving Memory… For the Light That Continues to Shine in Our Hearts

Wuraola Ademola-Shanu: The Ultimate Guide to Guest Posting For Beginners

#BellaNaijaWCW Tolu Adeleke is Helping Improve Maternal & Child Health in Nigeria with Tolu The Midwife

Omolola Olorunnisola: Give Your Kids a Head Start on Charitable Giving… Use These Tips!

Theo Ubabunike: Regular Degular Girls in Lagos? Let’s Talk About Our Shopping Budgets
Advertisement
css.php