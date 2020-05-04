Connect with us

Scoop Sweet Spot

Say Hello to Mercy Johnson & Prince Odi Okojie’s Baby Girl 🎉

Music Scoop

John Legend is British GQ’s Hype for the Week

BN TV Movies & TV Music Scoop

These Celebrties are saying "Thank You" to Nigerian Health Workers 👏🏾👏🏾

Scoop Sweet Spot

Sauti Sol's Fancy Fingers is Expecting Baby Number One

Scoop

Read Clarence Peters’ Official Statement on the Death of Dancer Kodak & Ongoing Investigations

Movies & TV Scoop

A Gender Reveal Is Coming Soon for #BBNaija's Nina Ivy! YES, She's Pregnant 🤰🏼

Scoop

"Thank you for adding colour to my life" - Oba Elegushi's Sweet Message to Olori Hadiza on their 1st Anniversary

Movies & TV Scoop

Jackye Madu's Boyfriend is trying to Win Her Back with the Help of his Instagram Followers

Movies & TV Scoop

Victoria Inyama wants her Experience with Domestic Violence to be a Lesson for Survivors

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Everything We Know About #BBNaija's Mike And Perri's Baby So Far

Scoop

Say Hello to Mercy Johnson & Prince Odi Okojie’s Baby Girl 🎉

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Congratulations are in order for Mercy Johnson Okojie and her husband Prince Odi Okojie, who just welcomed their 4th child – a baby girl!

The news of the baby arrival was shared by the proud father, who posted photos on Instagram of the mother and daughter doing well after the delivery process.

He captioned the photo:

Every Good and Perfect gift is from God. The wait is finally Over, Please share in Our Joy as we announce the arrival of Our Daughter.
Divine-Mercy Ehinomen Okojie.

Photo Credit: princeodiokojie

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Do you want to win that job or contract? Sign up now

Star Features

Farida Yahya: Ready To Launch That Online Business? Take My Simple Idea Verification Test

#BellaNaijaMCM Gideon Olanrewaju of ARAEi is Making Education Accessible for Every Child 

What Should You Do When Your Friend Goofs on Social Media?

Wuraola Ademola Shanu: 10 Reasons Why Your Business Needs A Content Strategy

Temi Olajide: How Motherhood Has Evolved Over the Past 25 Years

Advertisement
css.php