Say Hello to Mercy Johnson & Prince Odi Okojie’s Baby Girl 🎉

Congratulations are in order for Mercy Johnson Okojie and her husband Prince Odi Okojie, who just welcomed their 4th child – a baby girl!

The news of the baby arrival was shared by the proud father, who posted photos on Instagram of the mother and daughter doing well after the delivery process.

He captioned the photo:

Every Good and Perfect gift is from God. The wait is finally Over, Please share in Our Joy as we announce the arrival of Our Daughter.

Divine-Mercy Ehinomen Okojie.

Photo Credit: princeodiokojie