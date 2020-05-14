Connect with us

Flour Mills of Nigeria donates Medical Supplies worth over $1.5 million to combat COVID-19

Infinix Mobility joins Hands with the Lagos State SDG Department to cater for 2,000 Households amidst COVID-19

itel Mobile & Lagos Food Bank Come together to support Ipaja Community through its #LoveAlwaysOn CSR Initiative

WIMBIZ kicks off its COVID-19 Relief Project in Several Communities in Nigeria

To cushion the Effects of COVID-19, IDL contributes N40 million worth of Relief Materials to Lagos & Ogun state

You can't Miss FirstBank's Virtual Business Clinic to support SMEs with Essential Skills & Information | Today, May 7th

Dettol is Actively Supporting the Fight against COVID-19 by donating Hygiene Products in Lagos

YELOTO visits Lar Maria de Lourdes, an Orphanage for Special Needs Kids in Brazil

And we have a Winner! Sho Madjozi is the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice 2020 Favourite African Star ??

Sarkodie, Teni & KiDi are Winners at the Virtual Edition of Ghana's 3Music Awards | See the Full List

You thought you had heard the last of Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc (FMN)! Guess again! How can we stop talking about an organization that has consistently shown its generosity and genuine passion for Nigerians?

Not too long ago, we witnessed how FMN, one of Nigeria’s largest food and Agro-allied groups, the makers of Golden Penny products moved around the country to donate food across Nigeria. From the north, south, east, and west, they have to uphold their 60 years determined purpose of feeding the nation, every day!

FMN has decided to go even further and really make a significant impact during these very trying and uncertain times. This time around, FMN is donating over $1.5 million (USD) worth of COVID-19 testing kits, personal protective equipment, and ventilators to the Federal Government to help beef up Nigeria’s fight against COVID-19. The supplies include 331,000 pieces of PPE (N95 Masks, Coveralls, Protective gloves, Protective eyewear) enough to provide regular use for 10,000 Nigerian health care professionals for over two months.

FMN has continued to target the challenges which Nigerians are facing due to COVID-19 with its best efforts. The medical equipment will facilitate about 100 field testing capacity per day and 35,000 laboratory-based testing capacities. This is a gesture that every Nigerian can appreciate. Once all the supplies have been distributed, it will go a long way to support Nigeria’s fight against COVID-19.

This action by FMN is extremely effective and inspirational. They are providing valuable support to the healthcare workers across the country, who are putting their lives on the line daily, to stop the spread of the virus and ensure that Nigerians are safe. Flour Mills of Nigeria has managed to show excellent leadership skills during these tough times in the country, one which is hugely appreciated.

 

