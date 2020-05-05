Connect with us

This is the Official Trailer for Michelle Obama's Netflix Documentary "Becoming"

The Kitchen Muse is Showing us how to Prepare Egusi Ijebu Soup | Watch

Supermodel Naomi Campbell is taking us through her Iconic Met Gala Looks from 1990 till Date

WATCH Isabella Akinseye Share 5 Must Dos for Schools Going Online

A Fan of GizDodo? This Sisi Yemmie's Recipe for BeefDodo is For You | WATCH

The First Teaser for Khris Burton's Nollywood Short Film "Insensible" is Here | WATCH

These Celebrties are saying "Thank You" to Nigerian Health Workers 👏🏾👏🏾

WATCH this Simple Guitar Tutorial on How to Play Sauti Sol's Track "Suzanna"

WATCH Banky W's Message of Hope to People Overwhelmed by the Global Pandemic

Tough Decisions were Made in Episode 5 of Christian Dating Series "The Whole Truth" | Watch

Published

3 hours ago

 on

The official trailer for Michelle Obama‘s documentary film Netflix “Becoming” is here.

Becoming is an intimate look into the life of former First Lady Michelle Obama during a moment of profound change, not only for her personally but for the country she and her husband served over eight impactful years in the White House.

The film offers a rare and up-close look at her life, taking viewers behind the scenes as she embarks on a 34-city tour that highlights the power of community to bridge our divides and the spirit of connection that comes when we openly and honestly share our stories.

Watch the trailer below:

 

