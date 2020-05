This new short film produced and directed by Olumense Omonjahio will leave you panting for more.

Starring Uzor Arukwe, Uche Elumelu, Chris Okagbue and Abisoye Balogun; this film is titled “Atumarilaka“.

Bimbo decided to have a small virtual get together for her birthday but a careless conversation changes their lives forever.

Watch the short film: