Let Sisi Yemmie teach You how to Prepare this Rich & Nutritious Edikaikong Soup

Lifestyle and food vlogger, Sisi Yemmie is back with another yummy recipe, and this time she’s teaching us how to cook edikaikong soup.

This recipe is not complicated, you only need the ingredients listed below. Edikaikong soup is rich and nutritious, you will love it.

INGREDIENTS

Goat Meat

Pomo

Shine Nose Smoked Fish

Stock Fish

Crayfish

Palm Oil

Salt

Beef Seasoning

Cameroon Pepper

Onions

Waterleaf

Ugu leaves

Yellow Scotch bonnet

Watch the vlog below: