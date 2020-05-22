Connect with us

BN TV

Let Sisi Yemmie teach You how to Prepare this Rich & Nutritious Edikaikong Soup

BN TV Music

WATCH Joeboy Break Down "Call" & Answer Some Afrobeat Trivia Questions on Accelerate TV

BN TV

Story Time - Tajé Prest Dated a Gay Guy & She is Narrating how it Happened

BN TV

Let Sisi Yemmie Teach You the Super Easy way to Prepare Sweet Potato Pottage

BN TV

Tuke Morgan is Teaching How to Style Afro Bun on 4C Hair | Watch her Vlog

BN TV Movies & TV

Ex-BBNaija Housemate Khafi Shares some Tips & Hints on How to Get into Big Brother Naija's House

BN TV

2Baba Shows off his Cooking Skills on this Episode of Accelerate TV’s “Off The Menu”

BN TV

Hey Yummy Mums! Powede Awujo is Sharing Amazing Post-Pregnancy Weight Loss Tips

BN TV

Gbemi & Toolz are Here with Another Episode of the "OffAir Show"

BN TV

"Grub & Rub with King Tonto" is Here! Catch up on Episode 1 & 2

BN TV

Let Sisi Yemmie teach You how to Prepare this Rich & Nutritious Edikaikong Soup

BN TV

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Lifestyle and food vlogger, Sisi Yemmie is back with another yummy recipe, and this time she’s teaching us how to cook edikaikong soup.

This recipe is not complicated, you only need the ingredients listed below. Edikaikong soup is rich and nutritious, you will love it.

INGREDIENTS
Goat Meat
Pomo
Shine Nose Smoked Fish
Stock Fish
Crayfish
Palm Oil
Salt
Beef Seasoning
Cameroon Pepper
Onions
Waterleaf
Ugu leaves
Yellow Scotch bonnet

Watch the vlog below:

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Elizabeth Ajetunmobi: 8 Easy Ways to Maximize Productivity Right Now

Jessica Ireju: Beautiful Imperfections and Stained Glass Windows

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: Money, Politics & the National Union of Road Transport Workers

Otolorin Olabode: Terri Shows Growth and Maturity on His EP ‘Afroseries’

Wuraola Ademola-Shanu: 5 Tips for Marketing Your Business on Instagram
Advertisement
css.php