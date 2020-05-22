BN TV
Let Sisi Yemmie teach You how to Prepare this Rich & Nutritious Edikaikong Soup
Lifestyle and food vlogger, Sisi Yemmie is back with another yummy recipe, and this time she’s teaching us how to cook edikaikong soup.
This recipe is not complicated, you only need the ingredients listed below. Edikaikong soup is rich and nutritious, you will love it.
INGREDIENTS
Goat Meat
Pomo
Shine Nose Smoked Fish
Stock Fish
Crayfish
Palm Oil
Salt
Beef Seasoning
Cameroon Pepper
Onions
Waterleaf
Ugu leaves
Yellow Scotch bonnet
Watch the vlog below: