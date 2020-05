Dotman comes through with the video for the track titled “Enu Gbe“, produced by Meezy.

The mid-tempo song passes a strong message that talks about the travails of an individual on their way to the top and highlights that people in capacities to help other people climb up the food chain would rather look the other way but try to reckon with them when they are successful.

The video was shot in Texas, USA and directed by Dir X Moly.

Watch the video below: