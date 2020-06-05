5 Healthy Recipes to try This Week

While we are taking this week off to reflect, refresh, and relax, we’ve still got your back.

We’ve put together 5 healthy recipes you should definitely try from some of our favourite food vloggers.

Why? Because being healthy is super important right now.

Check on it!

***

Breakfast Inspo – Banana Oatmeal Waffles by Chef Lola

Lunch Inspo – Jollof Cous Cous by Mrs Kush

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Lunch Inspo – Chicken Wrap by Sisi Jemimah

Dinner Inspo – Chicken Avo Salad by The Kitchen Muse

Dessert Inspo – Oatmeal Cookies by Sisi Yemmie



***

Happy eating!