BN TV
5 Healthy Recipes to try This Week
While we are taking this week off to reflect, refresh, and relax, we’ve still got your back.
We’ve put together 5 healthy recipes you should definitely try from some of our favourite food vloggers.
Why? Because being healthy is super important right now.
Check on it!
Breakfast Inspo – Banana Oatmeal Waffles by Chef Lola
Lunch Inspo – Jollof Cous Cous by Mrs Kush
Lunch Inspo – Chicken Wrap by Sisi Jemimah
Dinner Inspo – Chicken Avo Salad by The Kitchen Muse
Dessert Inspo – Oatmeal Cookies by Sisi Yemmie
Happy eating!