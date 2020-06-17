If you’ve been looking for the perfect excuse to laugh out loud, then this post will do that.

Nigerian artistes, Adekunle Gold and Falz are trolling themselves on Instagram and it is hilarious. The two celebrities shared throwbacks of each other on Instagram and we can’t stop laughing.

If someone had told you this was Falz would you believe them?

How about this one?

Falz fired back with this…

And then this…

Who do you think has the better throwback photos, Adekunle Gold or Falz?

Photo Credit: @adekunlegold | @falzthebahdguy