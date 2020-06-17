Connect with us

Scoop

These Throwbacks of Adekunle Gold & Falz are So Funny

Scoop Sweet Spot

Emma Nyra's Twins are so Adorable

Scoop

This Graphic Designer revealed She wasn’t Paid for her Work in “Living in Bondage” & Now She’s Getting Her Dues

Movies & TV Scoop

Did You Miss Last Night’s #BBNaija “Pepper Dem” Reunion Show? Let's Fill You In

Scoop Sweet Spot

These Dads Can't Get Enough of their Cute Kids

Scoop

Here's What D'banj Is Saying About the Sexual Assault Allegations Against Him

Scoop

Chigul is sharing her Amazing Weight Loss Journey

Scoop

“Never has there been an incident of abuse in my home…” Chioma on Domestic Violence Rumours

BN TV Scoop Sweet Spot

Femi Kuti got the Best Birthday Gift from his Kids 😍

Scoop

This is Naira Marley's Response to the Alleged Letter from a Private Jet Company

Scoop

These Throwbacks of Adekunle Gold & Falz are So Funny

BellaNaija.com

Published

8 seconds ago

 on

If you’ve been looking for the perfect excuse to laugh out loud, then this post will do that.

Nigerian artistes, Adekunle Gold and Falz are trolling themselves on Instagram and it is hilarious. The two celebrities shared throwbacks of each other on Instagram and we can’t stop laughing.

If someone had told you this was Falz would you believe them?

View this post on Instagram

Mood.

A post shared by AG BABY IS YOUR BABY (@adekunlegold) on

How about this one?

Falz fired back with this…

View this post on Instagram

Good AM guys. Stay kool kalm & kollected.

A post shared by Falz TheBahdGuy (@falzthebahdguy) on

And then this…

View this post on Instagram

AG Baby was not your baby here 🧐

A post shared by Falz TheBahdGuy (@falzthebahdguy) on

Who do you think has the better throwback photos, Adekunle Gold or Falz?

Photo Credit: @adekunlegold | @falzthebahdguy

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Bisola Borha – The Planner Extraordinaire – Of TrendyBE Events Company os Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Oyindamola Rowaiye: Here’s Why Tiktok Should Be Your Top Social App

Olawunmi Adegoke: Manage Your Emotions

For Girls & Women in Nigeria, Sexual Assault & Rape is the Reality of their Daily Lives & It Needs to End!

Mfonobong Inyang: Maintaining Your Digital Distance From Cyber Criminals

Advertisement
css.php