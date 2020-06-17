Emma Nyra’s Twins are so Adorable

Nigerian artiste Emma Nyra recently shared a new photo of her twins, Alexandrìa Emaní and Alexander Emmanuel, on Instagram and it is absolutely adorable.

In her caption, she wrote, “My favorite view every morning”

Check out the post:

The music star first announced that she welcomed her babies in 2018 with a surprise announcement on Instagram.

Click here if you missed it.

Since then, we’ve been excited to follow the growth of her twins with her song about the joys of being a first-time mom as well as the celebration of their first birthday last year.

If you missed Emma Nyra’s song that was dedicated to her journey to motherhood, you can listen to it below.

Photo Credit: @emmanyra