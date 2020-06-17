Connect with us

Scoop Sweet Spot

Emma Nyra's Twins are so Adorable

Scoop

These Throwbacks of Adekunle Gold & Falz are So Funny

Scoop

This Graphic Designer revealed She wasn’t Paid for her Work in “Living in Bondage” & Now She’s Getting Her Dues

Movies & TV Scoop

Did You Miss Last Night’s #BBNaija “Pepper Dem” Reunion Show? Let's Fill You In

Scoop Sweet Spot

These Dads Can't Get Enough of their Cute Kids

Scoop

Here's What D'banj Is Saying About the Sexual Assault Allegations Against Him

Scoop

Chigul is sharing her Amazing Weight Loss Journey

Scoop

“Never has there been an incident of abuse in my home…” Chioma on Domestic Violence Rumours

BN TV Scoop Sweet Spot

Femi Kuti got the Best Birthday Gift from his Kids 😍

Scoop

This is Naira Marley's Response to the Alleged Letter from a Private Jet Company

Scoop

Emma Nyra’s Twins are so Adorable

BellaNaija.com

Published

40 mins ago

 on

Nigerian artiste Emma Nyra recently shared a new photo of her twins, Alexandrìa Emaní and Alexander Emmanuel, on Instagram and it is absolutely adorable.

In her caption, she wrote, “My favorite view every morning”

Check out the post:

The music star first announced that she welcomed her babies in 2018 with a surprise announcement on Instagram.

Click here if you missed it.

Since then, we’ve been excited to follow the growth of her twins with her song about the joys of being a first-time mom as well as the celebration of their first birthday last year.

If you missed Emma Nyra’s song that was dedicated to her journey to motherhood, you can listen to it below.

Photo Credit: @emmanyra

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Bisola Borha – The Planner Extraordinaire – Of TrendyBE Events Company os Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Oyindamola Rowaiye: Here’s Why Tiktok Should Be Your Top Social App

Olawunmi Adegoke: Manage Your Emotions

For Girls & Women in Nigeria, Sexual Assault & Rape is the Reality of their Daily Lives & It Needs to End!

Mfonobong Inyang: Maintaining Your Digital Distance From Cyber Criminals

Advertisement
css.php