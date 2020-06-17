Ronke Raji & Arthur ensured Amari Had so Much Fun on His 1st Birthday Party

Ronke Raji and Arthur‘s baby boy, Amari clocked one a few days ago, and judging from these photos, he had the time of his life with his family.

Proud mum Ronke ensured her prince had the best birthday ever by organizing an intimate birthday party alongside family and friends. She took to her Instagram to express her love for Amari and how perfect he is. She wrote:

I can’t believe it’s been a year,

A year of Laughter

A year of Learning

A year of Growth

A year of Love Your smile lights up my world and you showed me that I can do anything. One day you’re going to look back and know you had an amazing first birthday. You are going to grow up and be the smartest, funniest little boy and I can’t wait for the world to experience you the way we have.

Happy 1st Birthday Amari!

Also AMARI IS SERVING in that second picture. Highlights of our day in my stories, the smash cake was a success he loved it! It’s been an amazing day and even though I’m TIRED I’m satisfied. 🌱

Here’s a video of his birthday party: