Kabelo confronts Zamo & Daniel on this Episode of MTV Shuga’s “Alone Together” Series

BellaNaija.com

Published

56 mins ago

 on

On the new episode of MTV Shuga’s “Alone Together” mini-series, Kabelo confronts Zamo and Daniel and asks them to leave Dineo alone meanwhile Wasiu tells Ebisinde all about his problems with his new roommates.

The series features the Shuga cast from across Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, and Ivory Coast, and it explores how people in different African countries (Nigeria, Côte d’Ivoire, Kenya, and South Africa) are coping with the lockdown and the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch the video below:

BellaNaija.com

