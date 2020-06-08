Connect with us

#BellaNaijaMCM Kingdom Nwanyanwu of D-Ability Initiative is Promoting the Welfare of Deaf & Hard of Hearing Persons in Nigeria 

Funkola Odeleye, Temie Giwa-Tubosun shortlisted as Finalists in the 2020 Edition of the Cartier Women’s Initiative

BN Book Excerpt: The Formula For Wealth by Femi Pedro

Meet the Finalists for the 2020 Africa Green Grant Bootcamp

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Wanna Be an Advocate Against Sexual Violence in University Campuses in Lagos? WARIF Has a Program You Should Apply To

Positioning for Post-COVID: Brian Tracy, George Fraser to headline the GOTNI Global Leadership Masterclass

Chairman SMEDAN Femi Pedro to Launch his Book 'The Formula for Wealth' | Here's How You can Be Part of It

Ivie Omoregie: Understanding the Concept of Force Majeure

How #BellaNaijaWCW Omotade Alalade of Beibei Haven Foundation is Supporting Women/Families Through Their Fertility Journey

For our #BellaNaijaMCM feature this week, we celebrate Kingdom Nwanyanwu, the founder and Executive Director of Dehat Ability Support Initiativealso known as ‘D-Ability Initiative’, a nonprofit that offers peer-education training, mentoring and advocacy as well as promotes the rights and welfare of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing community in Nigeria.

Millions of Deaf and Hard of Hearing persons in Nigeria live in abject poverty as a result of unprecedented unemployment rate, inadequate education, lack of skills, unjustified exclusion, stigmatisation and other setbacks. D-Ability Initiative is working towards enhancing their potentials, promoting inclusivity, and removing the barriers stopping them from living their best lives.

The organisation teaches the beneficiaries American Sign Language (ASL) and supports them through skills acquisition and empowerment programs.

Kingdom’s experience with American Sign Language (ASL) began nearly 2 decades ago, when he took an ASL class offered at his church. His advocacy and appreciation of ASL eventually led him to become an instructor.

D-Ability Initiative started as a small Community-Based Organization, operating at the grassroots in Rivers state, South South, Nigeria, supporting the Deaf and Hard of Hearing by mediating between them and their Hearing family members. In 2017, Kingdom registered the organisation as a nonprofit and has since then been raising awareness on deaf and hard of hearing persons.

Kingdom holds a bachelors degree in Accounting from the University of Port Harcourt and a masters degree in the same discipline from Rivers State University. He is a 2017 Mandela Washington Fellow and a 2019 participant of the Obama Foundation Leaders: Africa program.

He undertook international leadership courses and roundtable meetings at various institutions including: Gallaudet University in Washington D.C., a renowned University for the Deaf; Wagner College in New York; Irondale Theatre in Brooklyn, New York; Howard University in Washington D.C; United Nations Headquarters in New York; Generation Citizen in Manhattan; Carnegie Corporation of New York; Lifestyle for the Disabled in New York; African Leadership Academy in Johannesburg; among others.

Prior to the Mandela Washington Fellowship, he undertook an Immersion Course in American Sign Language (ASL) at Gallaudet University. He later returned to Gallaudet University for his Professional Development Experience (PDE). While at Gallaudet, he learned Deaf Culture and had firsthand experience in deaf education, administration, and best practices.

We celebrating Kingdom for devoting his life to serving the deaf and hard of hearing community in Nigeria and for the progress he’s made so far. We’re rooting for him!

