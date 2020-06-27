Our June #BNMovieFeature is Addressing Violence Against Women | Rewatch Mercy Aigbe’s “Victims”

Sexual assault, rape, gender-based violence, and domestic violence, are now becoming pervasive in our world today. These past few weeks, we’ve had victims who passed on as a result of this wicked act, while survivors are staying strong, telling their story and revealing the perpetrators.

One of the most powerful tool when it comes to fighting social causes is through film. We know a lot still needs to be done, that is why for our #BNMovieFeature this Month, we specifically want to address violence against women, featuring a selection of brilliant movies from Nollywood.

***

The movie for today is the Mercy Aigbe–produced movie titled “Victims”.

Due to Yeni’s past experiences, she results in violence means in getting revenge for herself from men. She soon meets a loving man, who is oblivious of her past. Events lead him to an unpleasant situation where he would likely become one of her victims.

The movie stars Juliet Ibrahim, Seun Akindele, Funso Adeolu, Mercy Aigbe, Olu Jacobs, Fathia Balogun, Saidi Balogun, and others.

Directed by Lancelot Imaseun.

Watch the video below: