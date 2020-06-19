New EP: Chike – Dance of The Booless (Vol. 1)

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 day ago

 on

Due to the massive success of “Boo of the Booless“, Chike has teamed up with top producer with “Dance of the Booless“, an extended play in three volumes.

“Dance of the Booless” is a mesmerizing re-imagination of the album through the minds of top dance producers and disc jockeys across the globe. “Dance of the Booless” will see already fan favourites and smash hits reimagined in the genres of EDM, Deep House, Tropical House, Afro-Dance, Amapiano, Reggae/Dancehall, Afro-House and more.

The first volume features re-imaginations from Lord SkySarmy FireSensei LoDysleX and Sigag Lauren.

Listen to the track below:

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

