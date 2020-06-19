New EP: Chike – Dance of The Booless (Vol. 1)

Due to the massive success of “Boo of the Booless“, Chike has teamed up with top producer with “Dance of the Booless“, an extended play in three volumes.

“Dance of the Booless” is a mesmerizing re-imagination of the album through the minds of top dance producers and disc jockeys across the globe. “Dance of the Booless” will see already fan favourites and smash hits reimagined in the genres of EDM, Deep House, Tropical House, Afro-Dance, Amapiano, Reggae/Dancehall, Afro-House and more.

The first volume features re-imaginations from Lord Sky, Sarmy Fire, Sensei Lo, DysleX and Sigag Lauren.

Listen to the track below: