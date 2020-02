This Valentine’s Day, Chike comes through with his first album titled “Boo Of The Booless”.

The body of work houses 14 tracks, including previously released tracks and features Ric Hassani, Zoro and M.I Abaga.

Chike celebrates the love in all its essences as he paints pictures of Eros, Agape, Pragma, Storge, Mania, Ludus, Philautia and Philia on the album, as he ultimately wears the crown.

