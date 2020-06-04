Five Airports will be Reopened for Domestic Operations by June 21 + Other #COVID19 Updates

348 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Nigeria

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), 163 cases were recorded in Lagos, FCT-76, Ebonyi-23, Rivers-21, Delta-8, Nasarawa-8, Niger-8, Enugu-6, Bauchi-5, Edo-5, Ekiti-5, Ondo-5, Gombe-5, Benue-4, Ogun-2, Osun-1, Plateau-1, Kogi-1, Anambra-1.

In total, Nigeria has recorded 11166 cases of COVID-19. 3239 patients have been discharged from various isolation centres across the country, while 315 deaths have been recorded.

Twenty more COVID-19 patients have recovered in Lagos State

This brings the total number of recoveries in the state to 928, according to the Ministry of Health.

Of the 20 newly recovered patients, six were females while 14 were males and they have all been discharged from various isolation facilities.

“The patients; 11 from Gbagada, 8 from Eti-Osa (landmark) and 1 from Agidingbi Isolation Centres were discharged having fully recovered & tested negative to #COVID19,” the ministry said.

Domestic flight operations to resume June 21

The Federal Government has announced that only five airports will be reopened when flight operations resume on Saturday, June 21.

According to a circular signed by the Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt. Musa Nuhu, asides the five selected airports, all others are to remain closed for further assessment. The memo further revealed that Nigeria’s airspace remains closed to international flights.

The domestic airports that will be opened include Omagwa International Airport Port Harcourt, Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport Abuja, Murtala Muhammed International Airport Lagos, Sam Mbakwe Airport Owerri, and Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport Kano.

Other airports are expected to be gradually added to the network after review and assessment.

According to Channels News, the statement reads:

SUBJECT: UPDATE ON CLARIFICATION ON FLIGHT RESTRICTION DUE TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC. Our letter Ref. No :NCAA /DG/AIR/11/16/117 dated 6th May 2020 with respect to restriction of flights. Following the announcement by President Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 on the easing of and the start of second phase on the COVID-19 lockdown , we wish to inform the industry of the following: 1. The closure of Nigerian airports to domestic flights has been extended to 2300Z on the 20th June 2020. The gradual start of domestic flight operations will commence on 21st June 2020 with Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport Abuja, Murtala Mohammed International Airport Lagos, Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport Kano, Omagwa International Airport, Port Harcourt and Sam Mbakwe Airport Owerri. Other airports will be gradually added to the network after a review and assessment. 2. All flights to any airport outside the above five listed airports above shall comply with the existing COVID- 19 protocols for approvals. 3. The closure of Nigerian airports to international flights will continue until a date of resumption is announced. 4. Emergency and essentials flights are exempted from this restriction and shall comply with the existing COVID-19 protocols for approvals. Please be guided accordingly. Signed By: Captain Musa S. Nuhu Director-General/CEO

George Floyd autopsy shows he was positive for coronavirus

George Floyd, whose death in police custody has sparked massive protests throughout the United States, tested positive for the novel coronavirus in a new autopsy, CNN reports.

However, the virus played no known role in Floyd’s death and he was unlikely to have been contagious.

The post-mortem nasal swab was found to be “positive for 2019-nCoV RNA,” said the report. Chief Medical Examiner, Andrew Baker said the type of test performed for the autopsy, called PCR, can show a positive result “for weeks after the onset and resolution of clinical disease.”

WHO to resume hydroxychloroquine trial

The World Health Organization (WHO) will restart its trial of hydroxychloroquine after getting the all-clear from a safety review.

The agency halted enrolling patients in the part of its Solidarity trial studying hydroxychloroquine last week, because of concerns raised about the safety of the drug.

A safety monitoring committee looked at death rates in both the WHO’s Solidarity trial and the U.K.’s Recovery trial, which is also studying hydroxychloroquine, to see if they were different among patients taking that drug. The safety committee “recommended that there are no reasons to modify the trial protocol,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

Bauchi deputy governor tests positive for coronavirus

Baba Tela, the Bauchi State Deputy Governor, has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently undergoing treatment at the state isolation centre.

A statement from the state government says the deputy governor who is also the incident commander of COVID-19 in the state contracted the disease while on duty.

Meanwhile the state governor, Bala Muhammed has asked citizens of the state to adhere strictly to the protocols against the virus as it spreads in the state.

Almost 20,000 new Covid-19 cases identified in the US

According to Johns Hopkins University’s tally, the United States has reported a total of 1,851,520 cases of coronavirus, including at least 107,175 deaths, Johns Hopkins reported 19,699 new cases and 995 virus-related deaths in the country on Wednesday.

The totals include cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other US territories, as well as repatriated cases.

Deaths continue to rise in Brazil

Two of the region’s hardest-hit countries, Brazil and Mexico, announced record numbers of daily virus-related deaths. Mexico also became the 14th country to surpass 100,000 confirmed infections, according to Johns Hopkins University’s tally.

The Brazil health ministry reported 1,349 new Covid-19 fatalities in the previous 24 hours, raising the total to 32,548. The ministry also recorded 28,633 new confirmed cases Wednesday, for a total of 584,016.

The US government has selected 5 companies most likely to produce a coronavirus vaccine The US Government selected five companies as the most likely candidates to produce a vaccine for COVID-19 – these companies will get US Govt support – they are Moderna, AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson and Merck, CNN reports.