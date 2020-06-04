Wanna Be an Advocate Against Sexual Violence in University Campuses in Lagos? WARIF Has a Program You Should Apply To

Women At Risk International Foundation (WARIF), with the support from the EU-UN Spotlight Initiative, is implementing an online educational programme on ending sexual and gender based violence in universities, polytechnics and other tertiary centres of higher learning in Lagos State.

This is open to all students currently enrolled in any tertiary institutions in Lagos state, Nigeria. The educational programme is a 4-week virtual e-learning programme designed to build the skills and knowledge of selected participants in responding to and preventing sexual and gender-based violence.

Applications from passionate individuals, influencers, survivors and advocates, and those who would like to lend their voices – and are all currently students of any tertiary institution in Lagos state, are accepted.

Applicants must:

Dedicate a mandatory minimum of 1 hour weekly to virtual training sessions for a 4-week period.

Commit to participating in group activities.

Complete all online course content within the stipulated time.

Have a strong interest in issues relating to gender equality, preventing violence and/or community development.

Application criteria:

Be an enrolled approved student of any tertiary institution in Lagos state.

Have a valid student ID card.

Be 16 years or older as at June 1 st

Ensure application is completed before deadline.

Deadline: June 12, 2020

About the programme:

The EU-UN Spotlight Initiative, initiated by the European Union and the United Nations, is a programme focused on eliminating all forms of violence against women and girls in Nigeria. The Prevention of Campus Sexual Violence is a project implemented by Women at Risk International Foundation (WARIF) and sponsored by the Spotlight Initiative. The project will be based in tertiary institutions within Lagos state and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to address and tackle student-related concerns with sexual and gender-based violence on their respective campuses.

This project is aimed at increasing the awareness of sexual and gender based violence in tertiary institutions and reduce its prevalence by promoting the adoption of polices and strategies, or assisting in the strengthening of these policies – where they already exist – to prevent these acts of violence on campuses in selected tertiary institutions in Lagos. Digital and physical safe spaces will also be advocated for and implemented in institutions where possible.

The project will educate students on national laws and policies, and school policies related to gender-based violence. This will enable the beneficiaries to remain committed to supporting the government and people of Nigeria to end sexual harassment in tertiary education institutions across the country.

Applicants who complete the virtual education classroom programme would receive certificate of completion and stand the chance to be invited for the Lagos regional symposium on ending gender violence related issues.

Ready to participate? Awesome! Apply here.

