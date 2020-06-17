Popular radio presenter and host, Dan Foster aka Big Dawg, who worked at Cool FM, Inspiration FM, City FM and finally Classic FM has passed on.

Do2dtun:

Dan! oh Dan! I will never ever forget you putting your job on the line one time to save mine.. 😢… you gave us all a template to work with and it made us stars…😢.. Your regular “dotun are you okay” after your show in the morning was a soul lifter… all the tips you give us when we deliver.. ah! your comments, your radio skill was second to none… it fired me up!… you gave us all OAPS something to believe in and you were the best Coolfm and radio ever had.. We all still say it till date. Thank you so much on how you encourage me when we catch up. This is really hit us hard 💔… Radio’s Legend.. sleep well 🙏🏾😢

Gbemi O-O:

So full of life , mischievous , funny , knowledgeable …. I cannot believe this is true .

Thank you for taking a chance on me in 2005. Thank you for the encouragement & telling me you’re proud of me . I will continue to make you proud .

Rest In Peace Dan.

Kayode Peters:

My man is gone . The good ones are leaving . Heaven has gained another angel . Adieu Dan Foster . Phew !!. Best thing ever on Radio

Bovi:

When I moved to lagos in November 2003, Dan Foster was one of the reasons I didn’t run back home to delta state. I tuned into cool fm one morning and Dan made me love radio. Rip big dawg! I’m sad you left. But I’m happy your mark remains forever !

Freeze:

Dan the night dawg…..

I learnt so much from you, so much.. Rest Well brother, rest well!

Stella Damasus:

Hmmmmm! Okay…. .RIP my big bro DANNY.

Niyola:

Rest in peace Dan Foster!

Olisa Adibua:

Rest Well My Brother🙏🏾 🕊🕊🕊

JJ. Omojuwa

May Dan Foster’s soul rest in peace. That was a legend. A legend other legends will continue to aspire to, even in death.

TOOLZ:

This is so sad!!💔 💔

Can’t even find the right words.

Thank you for your service to broadcasting #DanFoster.

May God comfort and strengthen your family during such a difficult period.

Shody:

R.I.P Big Dog!! It was an honour to work with you and get a nod of approval from you. I pray God gives your family the strength to bear this loss. Ah Dan Foster!! O dun mi!!! You will never be forgotten in the radio and advertising world. 🕯🕯🕯

Titilayo Oyinsan:

You Still Had so much to give Big Dawg.

You revolutionised Radio in Nigeria and we will Never forget you. #RIP#DANFOSTER.

Osi Suave:

Dan Foster was amazing on the radio, I listened to him as a kid and it was surreal when we worked together as colleagues. This one cuts deep ! Rest in peace big Dawg!

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu:

This is a lot. Rest In Peace Dan Foster 🙏 _

Elozonam:

This is painful. I listened to Dan Foster on radio for a long time. Nah mehn 2020….You’ve taken too much. Rest in Peace King!

Ben Murray-Bruce:

The death of Dan Foster saddens me. He was an excellent friend of mine and a veteran radio host bar none. May his soul rest in peace.

