Connect with us

BN TV Career

Fidelity Bank launches the 'Giving Her Wings" Series to build, empower & connect Women in Business | Episode 1 features Mariam Lawani

BN TV

5 Healthy Recipes to try This Week

BBNWonderland Beauty BN TV Career Comedy Events Features Inspired Living Movies & TV Music News Nollywood Promotions Relationships Scoop Style Sweet Spot Weddings

Did You Know? We Have 19 Sections On BellaNaija!

BN TV

Tara Fela-Durotoye's Candid Experience with Online Bullying & Betrayal on "Life Lessons with Betty Irabor"

BN TV

Learn How to Make Your Own Candles on "DIY with King Tonto"

Beauty BN TV

Plane Crash Survivor Kechi Okwuchi reveals the Surprising Origin of her Singing Voice

BN TV

From Being a FIFA Legend to His Favorite Comic Superheroes... Rema takes on the "Noisey Questionnaire of Life"

BN TV

The Only Jollof Coconut Bulgur Recipe You'll Ever Need | The Kitchen Muse

BN TV Music

Joeboy Switches Things Up on uduX’s “Xswitch”

BN TV Music

All the BTS Moments from Soweto Gospel Choir & Sauti Sol's "Brighter Days" Music Video

BN TV

Fidelity Bank launches the ‘Giving Her Wings” Series to build, empower & connect Women in Business | Episode 1 features Mariam Lawani

BellaNaija.com

Published

7 hours ago

 on

Women continue to shape the modern business world; from manufacturing to healthcare to entertainment, technology, and many others.

In recognition of the great work that female entrepreneurs are doing in the marketplace, Fidelity Bank created the ‘Giving Her Wings’ series, a special platform that seeks to build and connect women in business, and empower them as critical agents of economic transformation in Nigeria.

This first episode features Mariam Lawani, Founder of Greenhill Recycling, a social enterprise that provides opportunities for people in indigent communities to create value from their daily generated waste.  In this video, Mariam takes us through her incredible journey as a business person in the waste management sector.   

—————————————————————————————————————————————————–Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Did You Know? We Have 19 Sections On BellaNaija!

Anna Ekeledo of AfriLabs is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Ese Atakpu: Did You Choose Your Partner for Passion or For Security?

Emma Uchendu: Let’s Talk About Your Working Capital

Grace Agada: How to Save Big and Double Your Cash Reserves

Advertisement
css.php