Fidelity Bank launches the ‘Giving Her Wings” Series to build, empower & connect Women in Business | Episode 1 features Mariam Lawani

Women continue to shape the modern business world; from manufacturing to healthcare to entertainment, technology, and many others.

In recognition of the great work that female entrepreneurs are doing in the marketplace, Fidelity Bank created the ‘Giving Her Wings’ series, a special platform that seeks to build and connect women in business, and empower them as critical agents of economic transformation in Nigeria.

This first episode features Mariam Lawani, Founder of Greenhill Recycling, a social enterprise that provides opportunities for people in indigent communities to create value from their daily generated waste. In this video, Mariam takes us through her incredible journey as a business person in the waste management sector.

