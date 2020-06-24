Connect with us

Tara Fela-Durotoye's Candid Experience with Online Bullying & Betrayal on "Life Lessons with Betty Irabor"

Tara Fela-Durotoye’s Candid Experience with Online Bullying & Betrayal on “Life Lessons with Betty Irabor”

Tara Fela-Durotoye, founder House of Tara International, sat with Betty Irabor on this episode of “Life Lessons“, to discuss her experience when her husband contested in the 2019 presidential election.

Tara recounts the unpleasant experiences, such as online bullying and betrayal she endured when Fela Durotoye ran for presidential office, and how it affected them.

Tara admitted that she had “too many experiences” that left her “in tears, sad, and burdened”. She said that during that period, she got feedback of the horrible things, close friends, she expected support from were saying and “it was traumatic”.

She struggled with forgiving them and had to see a life coach about it afterwards. “I struggled with unforgiveness for a year,” she explained.

She also narrated the unique exercise the coach suggested to help her forgive those friends who betrayed her. She also got candid also how the presidential campaign affected her relationship with her husband and what was done to fix it. She said the experience has now made them stronger together and more in love.

Sharing the biggest lesson she learnt from the experience, Tara said: “If you’re married to someone who is passionate about whatever it is they’re passionate about, stand with them, support them, but it’s going to be a true test of how deep and grounded your relationship is. So my advice to people who are married… In this time, before you have those hard moments, spend time in developing trust, compassion for one another, deep love for one another…”

Watch the video below:

