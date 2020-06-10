Get Ready to Vibe to Idaham’s New EP “Man On Fire

Connect with us

Idahams will be releasing his “Man on Fire” EP this Friday, June 12th, 2020.

The seven track Afro Pop EP which features pre–released singles such as ‘Shima‘, ‘Enter My Eye‘ and ‘Ada’ is a testament to the talent of this artist.

The talented producer, singer / songwriter teamed up with Nigerian producers TU2, Orbeat, Ayzed and Yussy Beat to give fans this EP.

In a statement, Idahams said, “This EP, Man on Fire describes my passion and desire to show the world what I am capable of. I am very sure Nigerians love good music and that’s exactly what I have served on this EP.”

