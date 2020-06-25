Surprise! Infinix Mobility Launches Smart TV S1 in Nigeria

Infinix, Africa’s premium online-driven smartphone brand, designed for the young and stylish generation has unveiled its new Smart TV product – S1 into the Nigerian electronics Market. The TV comes in two variants based on size; the 43 inches TV is priced at ₦93,900 while the 55 inches TV is sold at ₦152,000.

Why does a smartphone brand turn to launch a TV product? There are 3 answers to that question. The first answer spawns from the brand’s mission “To bring comprehensive tech experiences to the local consumers in order to enable them live the smart lifestyle”. Achieving this will also mean opening a new era for smartphone and IOT products. The second answer is about the market. The brand intends to bring more innovative products into the Nigerian market, adding to the plethora of super amazing products which they have launched over the years. This gives birth to the last answer which is the brands intention to emphasize its core message “the future is now”.

The Infinix smart TV comes in two sizes; 43 Inches and 55 Inches and is the first Smart TV that sports an ultra-high level of interaction with smart phones. Designed for young consumers, the TV adopts an elegant design as well as intelligent functions that will give the market a surprise.

“The launch of the first Infinix smart TV is going to motivate and enrich the tech industry in Africa,” said Amos Zuo, Infinix Mobility Country Manager. “As the young generations grow up, their demands for entertainment continues to rise and with the combination of smart technologies like our smartphones and the newly launched smart TV, we will be able to meet their demands for non-stop entertainment and more so, surpass their expectations and consequently inspire them to think bigger and get more creative.”

Elegant and Intelligent: Infinix Smart lifestyle extends to TV

The Infinix TV provides young consumers with an “Elegant” and “Intelligent” viewing experience.

Speaking of the S1’s elegant design, “Craftsmanship” is a key word. The frame-less TV design allows for an immersive wide view. The Infinix smart TV 55S1 is equipped with a 4K (Ultra HD) screen. Also, to ensure the picture quality, HDR function shows delicate details and lifelike colors with a larger range of contrast. Together with the 2*10W full range speakers, the S1 interacts seamlessly with smartphones, allowing its users to experience a new and amazing view-time.

In addition to this, the Infinix Life APP on your smartphone will deliver a fully featured immersive experience with your Infinix smart TV. The Hotspot Screen mirroring lets you to mirror your mobile device to the TV screen using your mobile hotspot without consuming mobile data. Finding the TV remote controller after a long and stressful day at work will no longer be an issue because with the E-remote function, you can now use your smartphone via Infinix Life APP for full TV control. The TV also comes with Bluetooth 4.0 which is easy to connect with the speakers, earphones and game controllers, providing a super fast entertainment experiences.

Other than the powerful and intelligent functions, the wide voltage range design will operate flawlessly without malfunctioning or damaging the TV when voltage inputs are unstable.

Availability

The Infinix smart TV – S1 will be available at all authorized electronic stores in Nigeria and can also be purchased on the Xpark platform HERE. For more information about Infinix TV, please visit the Infinix website HERE.

Specifications of the Infinix S1

43S1 (43 inch) 55S1(55 inch) Resolution 1920*1080 3840*2160 Memory 1+8GB 1.5+8GB Brightness 250nits typ 300 nits typ Design Metallic design, full screen Metallic design, full screen OS Android Android Cast Hotspot mirroring Hotspot mirroring Speaker 2*10W 2*10W Product Warranty 24M 24M

About Infinix

Launched in 2013 and targeting the young generations, Infinix Mobile is a premium online-driven smartphone brand. With “THE FUTURE IS NOW” as the brand essence, Infinix aims to allow consumers to stand out in the crowd and to show the world who they really are. Infinix is committed to providing the most cutting-edge technologies, bold and stylish designs, keeping consumers on trend and up-to-date. Infinix’s portfolio spans five product lines – ZERO, NOTE, HOT, S, and SMART; empowering users to own innovative technologies and experience intelligent lifestyles! Infinix has a presence in more than 40 countries around the world, covering Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia and South Asia. For more information, please visit the WEBSITE.

